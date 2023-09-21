Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club is celebrating a great set of results at the South West Championships.

The event saw 11 members of the Burnham team aged 6 to 16 years join 232 other racers in heading to Decoy BMX Club in Newton Abbot to compete for the SW1 titles.

Kieran Browning-Parsons, 16, racing in an age group against the 17-29 male category, gained a very respectable second place on the day and was also awarded first place in the Regional Rankings.

Elliot Hatch, racing in the male 7 age category, won all of his motos and finished in third place on the day. He was also awarded first place in the regional rankings.

Owen Miller raced to a fourth place finish in the male 12 category on the day and also held the fourth place in the regional rankings too.

Dexter Moore also raced in the male 12 category, finishing in fifth place and was awarded seventh place in the regional ranking.

Dexter Elliott raced in the Male 10 category and gained himself a sixth place finish on Saturday and was awarded ninth place in the regional rankings.

Tristan Clarke again racing in the male 12 category grabbed eighth place on the day and finished 10th place in the regional rankings.

Jaxon Elliott raced in the male 8 category also bagged himself an eighth Place and was awarded eighth place in the regional rankings.

Oscar White, attending his first ever SW Champs, made it through to the semi finals, picking up second place in the B Final Male 10 category and finishing in 10th place within the region.

Arlo Hatch, the Burnham club’s youngest rider, raced in the 6 & under category, and made the semi-final and finished in third place and also picked up 11th place in the regional rankings.

Albie Golesworthy raced his first ever expert race in the Male 7 category, made the semi final and picked up third place in the B Final. He was also awarded 19th place in the regional rankings.

Ralph Fisher also attended his first ever SW Champs and raced in the Male 7 category. he made the semi final and scooped seventh place in the B Final and finished 15th overall in the regional rankings.

If anyone wants to know more about BMX or get involved with the club, they are open every Tuesday and Thursday from 6.30-8.30pm.

Earlier this year, Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club welcomed over 250 riders for a top regional races and the club also unveiled a new local sponsor.