Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club has held its annual presentation night to celebrate a year of achievements.

The club’s Mark Miller says there have been many successes this year, including several upgrades to its facilities. These include a new timing system and a new shelter on the start hill at the club’s track at Apex Park.

“We had a record number of members racing for the club this year, with lots of new novice riders, which is very positive going into 2024!” he adds.

“The Clubman of the Year award was presented to Tristan Clarke for his constant positivity, and his help towards others – he is a joy to have as part of our team.”

“Trainer of the Year goes to Elliott Hatch. Our coach, Neil Forsyth, picked out Elliott from our Friday training school for his eagerness to learn, striving to get better and hard work.”

“Novice of the Year goes to Ralph Fisher. New to racing this year, Ralph raced hard and fast all year, finishing the year third overall in the south west. He is also a very popular member of our team.”

“Club rider of the Year went to Owen Miller. He was voted for by the Burnham Committee for his excellent season, hard work and effort to put him among the best 12 year old riders in the south west.”

“Our Riders Rider of the Year was Elliot Hatch. Voted for by his fellow racers, Elliot finished the season topping his age group, and proved all season that he is the best 7-year-old racer in the south west.”

Earlier this year, Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club welcomed over 250 riders for several regional races and the club also unveiled a new local sponsor.