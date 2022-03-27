Large crowds flocked to Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club on Sunday (March 27th) when it hosted the second round of the 2022 South West BMX Regional Series.

Over 200 riders from across the south west travelled to compete in the event at the club’s race track at Apex Park in Highbridge.

Burnham BMX Club Chairman Tony Fryer, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a great day of racing with riders taking part from across the region and about 700 spectators watching around the track.”

“It was a great atmosphere and a very successful day for the club, with many local riders from Burnham and Highbridge taking part.”

17 riders from Burnham took part – with six new riders among them. These included Arlo Hatch who finished 3rd in his final oin the 6 and under category; Jaxon Elliott and Max Evans who made the A final and Max, who came Third – 7-9 years old; while Tristan Clarke and Ethan Ellis madew the A finals in the 10-12 years old category.

Related link: Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club unveils local firm as its new sponsor

Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com and Mark Miller