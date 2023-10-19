Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club is holding a night of fast-paced action this Saturday (October 21st) as part of a new BMX race series.

Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club has teamed up with Bristol BMX Club to organise a four-race series over the winter.

Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club

The Burnham club’s Mark Miller says: “The new winter series will comprise of two races at Burnham and 2 in Bristol, all to be raced on Saturday nights under the lights!”

“It’s a great place to get started and get into racing, with bikes and equipment available to hire.”

He adds: “The event is free to spectate. With hot food and exciting racing to watch, its going to be a great event.”

The track at Apex Park will be open from 4pm this Saturday (October 21st), with racing starting from 5pm and finishing around 7/8pm. All welcome.

Recently, Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club celebrated wins at the South West Championships.

Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club

The club has also thanked Highbridge Caravans for its support as the club’s main sponsor for 2023/24.

There are currently 80 members at the club, 15-20 of which race BMX regionally, nationally and internationally.  In June, Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club welcomed over 250 riders for top regional races.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: