Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club is holding a night of fast-paced action this Saturday (October 21st) as part of a new BMX race series.

Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club has teamed up with Bristol BMX Club to organise a four-race series over the winter.

The Burnham club’s Mark Miller says: “The new winter series will comprise of two races at Burnham and 2 in Bristol, all to be raced on Saturday nights under the lights!”

“It’s a great place to get started and get into racing, with bikes and equipment available to hire.”

He adds: “The event is free to spectate. With hot food and exciting racing to watch, its going to be a great event.”

The track at Apex Park will be open from 4pm this Saturday (October 21st), with racing starting from 5pm and finishing around 7/8pm. All welcome.

Recently, Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club celebrated wins at the South West Championships.

The club has also thanked Highbridge Caravans for its support as the club’s main sponsor for 2023/24.

There are currently 80 members at the club, 15-20 of which race BMX regionally, nationally and internationally. In June, Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club welcomed over 250 riders for top regional races.