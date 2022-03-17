Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club has this week thanked Highbridge Caravans for its support as becomes its new main sponsor.

The club recently appealed for help in buying new hire bikes for its cycle track at Apex Park and Highbridge Caravans came forward with a contribution – and have since also become the club’s new main sponsor.

The club’s Mark Miller says: “They have fully bought the bikes for us and are now also our main sponsor, meaning their name appears around the track, on our new racing shirts, and within the clubhouse.”

He adds: “We applied for various grants from the local council over the last couple of years, and due to delays caused by the pandemic, these changes are now also happening at the club.”

“We have a new state-of-the-art ‘starting gate’ being fitted in July, and also a new timing system, which uses a microchip on the bike, which can record lap times on a big screen at the club. This can be used for training, fitness and events. We will be the only club in the south west with this new permanent system.”

He adds: “The clubhouse is currently in the last phase of being updated, so 2022 promises to be a massive year for us with many new members due to the changes and last year’s Olympic successes.”

“Phil at Highbridge Caravans has been an absolute pleasure to deal with, and we are both hoping this will be the start of a great relationship for both parties.”

Philip Davies, Director at Highbridge Caravans, says: “We at Highbridge Caravans are very proud to sponsor Burnham BMX Club. The club has a great family atmosphere where everyone helps out and all ages and abilities can have a go around the track.”

“My wife and children are a lot braver than me and had a race around the track this week for their first time and they all thoroughly enjoyed it. Not only is BMX’ing a great adrenaline rush going fast around the track, it is also an excellent physical workout.”

“Let’s hope that the GB Gold medals for BMX at the recent Olympics will now help to inspire more people to try the sport for the first time and I feel that there is nowhere better to learn than Burnham’s track where Olympian Liam Phillips started his BMX career.”

The club will hosts its biggest event of the year on Sunday March 27th – a regional race for the whole of the south west in which over 250 riders will attend. Entrance is free, racing will take place from 12-4pm. All are welcome to watch the action.

The club is also open 6.30-8.30pm every Tuesdy and Thursday when coaching sessions are available and kit is available to hire. Get in contact via Facebook for more details.