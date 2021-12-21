The team behind Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s new literary festival has this week launched a writing competition.

The new Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival is set to launch next year on 22nd and 23rd April in Burnham’s Princess Theatre and Burnham Library.

The festival’s first free-to-enter writing competition is open to residents living in Somerset or North Somerset with cash prizes available to the best short stories and poetry.

“This is a great way to share your work with the community,” says Rebecca Strickland, one of the organisers of the Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival. “We want everyone to get involved.”

“The winning stories and poems, and stand-out runners-up, will feature in an anthology which will be on sale to the public after the competition.”

It’s free to enter and writers can submit up to three entries to the categories they’re eligible for, as below:

The writing competition has six categories:

Short Stories:

Under 11s – maximum word count 500. £30 prize

11 – 15 years – maximum word count 1000. £30 prize

Adult (16+) – maximum word count 2000. £100 prize

Poetry (one poem per entry):

Under 11s – £30 prize

11 – 15 years – £30 prize

Adult (16+) – £100 prize

One of the organisers and local author, Lewis Coleman, adds: “Writing contests are a great way to practice your craft. We know there’s a lot of talent out there in Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea and we’re expecting a good standard from the entries!”

To take part, email a copy of your work to competition@burnhambookfest.co.uk as an attachment before midnight on February 28th, 2022.

See full terms and conditions before entering at burnhambookfest.co.uk/competition/ Local businesses interested in sponsoring the competition can contact the committee at info@burnhambookfest.com