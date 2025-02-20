Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival organisers announce new date for event

Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival organisers say this year’s event is moving from May to Saturday 6th September.

Committee chair Rebecca Strickland says the festival is organised by a small committee of volunteers, and this year it’s proved harder to fit in festival planning around normal lives.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re focusing on a single day this year and we want to make sure the event is even better than our previous festivals. To do that, we’ve had to take the difficult decision to move the festival to September.”

“We’re in conversation with some great authors, both from the local area and further afield, we’re looking forward to a great programme for 2025.”

Event co-ordinator Lewis Coleman adds: “It’ll be a great chance for authors to connect with readers and for anyone interested in reading or writing.”

“We hope everyone will be keen to join us on 6th September. We’ll have workshops, talks and an area for local authors to sell their books.”

The festival’s writing and anthology cover competition is being extended to reflect the new date. The contest will now close on 30th June. Full terms and conditions can be found at burnhambookfest.co.uk/writing-competition-2025 but this gives local writers more time to submit stories and poems for the 2025 anthology.

“We know moving dates can be disrupting to peoples plans, we’re sorry to do this but have to be realistic about what’s possible with our volunteer group,” Rebecca adds. “If anyone in the local community would like to be part of the organising group, please get in touch!”

The Burnham Book Festival website will be updated with programme information as soon as events are confirmed. See more at burnhambookfest.co.uk

