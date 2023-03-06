Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival is set to mark 10 years since community theatre group Theatre Melange came to Burnham to gather local stories for a film about the town.

To celebrate this, the festival will be hosting a screening of the film, ‘Echo Burnham: Portrait of Coastal Town’, followed by a Q&A panel discussion about the project, and about how Burnham has changed during the last decade. The film was initially screened in 2013.

Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival will take place from May 19th and 20th at The Princess Theatre and Burnham Library.

Having taken part in the film and having recently watched it, Burnham Book Festival coordinator Lewis Coleman says: “So many of us were involved in the project at the time – it feels like a great way to celebrate our amazing community and end this year’s festival.”

Local author Jonathan Pinnock came up with the idea and adds: “Echo Burnham is about ordinary people telling stories. It fits the Book Festival perfectly, and it’s an anniversary too.”

The screening will take place at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre at 7.30pm on May 20th.

“We would love to see some of those who were involved at the screening, especially the children, most of whom will now be adults,” adds Sandy Maberley of Theatre Melange.