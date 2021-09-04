Burnham-On-Sea’s three-day music and performing arts festival, BOSfest, continues today (Sunday) in the Manor Gardens.

Music fans enjoyed two nights of great local music in the Ritz Social Club on Friday and Saturday, with the final day of free entertainment taking place in the open air at the Manor Gardens.

With a day of great weather forecast, there are expected to be large numbers of people enjoying the event.

This afternoon’s line-up in the Manor Gardens features music from local groups Daft Folk, Dry White Bones, Idestroy, FOS Brothers and Vermin.

Members of Highbridge Youth Arts will also perform in the Manor Gardens for the first time, performing in the intervals between the bands.

Street artists will also be working on their new art in the town centre, including Andrew Burns Colwill, Dammo, Aiden Ryan, Sam Gadden, Steve Pinches, Angus McBob, Jon d’oh, Dave Bryant, Simon, Gee, Diff and Ian Walker.