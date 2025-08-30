Burnham-On-Sea BOSfest music and arts festival continues in Manor Gardens today

Burnham-On-Sea’s popular BOSfest festival is offering a jam-packed programme of live music in the Manor Gardens today (Sunday, August 31st).

The free community festival started on Friday evening and continued in Victoria Street on Saturday before today’s focus in the Manor Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

BOSfest co-organiser Tanya Dyer says: “The music kicks off at 1pm with the amazing Worlewindband with renditions of Welcome to the Jungle and Pinball Wizard amongst their very wide and varied repertoire. You’ll be blown away, pardon the pun, and make sure you get there early – they’re not to be missed.”

“Rock guitarist Dion smith will then be joining us again, followed by Weston/ Cheddar based duo Strum and Bass covering tunes from the 60’s to the present. We’ll then be joined by the Rock Choir who of course need no introduction and then finally The Jamestown Brothers, describing themselves as an indie folk band with attitude we can’t think of a better way to end this year’s BOSfest.”

Visitors to the Manor Gardens are welcome to bring a picnic but there will also be a Thai food van and ice creams too plus a Kidzone, stalls, a tombola and raffle.

Organisers are urging attendees to support the festival by donating to collection buckets, buying merchandise, or grabbing a drink at the bar.

Tanya adds: “It’s getting harder and harder to put BOSfest on due to rising costs and the ever tighter criteria for funding. We do receive contributions from the venues and a grant from the Town Council, all of which we are very grateful for, but it costs many times more than we receive to put the festival on.”

“As you know we’d like to keep it free as we know it’s getting harder and harder for people to access live music not just because so many live music venues are closing but often for ordinary people just the cost of attending is becoming increasingly prohibitive even more so in these times of austerity so please if you can spare a little change for our collection buckets, buy a beer in the park, buy a T-shirt if you can as literally every penny will go towards next years event and every penny counts.”