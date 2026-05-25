Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club raises funds for two town charities at annual open day

Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club raised funds for two town charities during its annual open day held on Sunday (May 24th).

The bowling club holds the popular event each year when free taster sessions are offered to newcomers.

The club’s Jim Bass says: “We were very pleased to be supporting both BARB Search & Rescue and the Friends of Burnham Hospital during the day with fundraising activities.”

“We welcomed visitors, raising awareness of the club and game, and picking up some new members.”

The club, based in St Andrew’s Road, has been running since 1906. A BARB spokesman thanked the club for their generous support of the charity.