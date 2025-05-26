Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club open day raises funds for two town charities

Scores of visitors headed to Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club’s open day on Sunday (May 25th) to try out the game and support two local charities.

The club, based in St Andrew’s Road, holds the popular event each year when free taster sessions are offered to newcomers.

The club’s Captain, Vincent Ford, says: “We were very pleased to be supporting BARB Search & Rescue and the Friends of Burnham Hospital during the day with fundraising activities.”

“We welcomed along a good turnout of visitors, raising awareness of the club and game, and picking up some new members.”

The club has been running since 1906 and currently has around 100 members.



