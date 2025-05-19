14.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue May 20, 2025
News
News

Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club to hold open day for local charity

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club

Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club is set to hold a special open day on Sunday May 25th when local people will be able to try out the game.

The club, based in St Andrew’s Road, will hold the event from 11am-4pm and will be offering free taster sessions for newcomers and fun target games.

A spokesman says: “We look forward to welcoming people along to our open day this Sunday raise awareness of the club and game, and seek new members.”

Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club

“We will also be supporting BARB Search & Rescue during the day with fundraising activities.”

“Come along and try out the game – all abilities are welcome to give it a try – and get involved at this friendly club.”

The club has been running since 1906 and currently has around 100 members.

Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club

