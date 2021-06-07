A Burnham-On-Sea youngster has raised over £150 for the Captain Tom Foundation by completing 100 laps of the Bay Club fields in Burnham.

Finn Crawford has been completed the 75-mile challenge after getting plenty of support along the way from family, friends and his school.

Mum Sue told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “He’s done amazingly well and we thank everyone’s who’s supported him.”

“Finn had lots of support from his father and myself, brother Ryan, and other family and friends. His school, St Andrews, also shared his achievement in their newsletter.”

She adds: “Finn heard about the Captain Tom Foundation and that they wanted people to do something 100 times to honour his memory.”

“Finn came in and said he wanted to raise money for the charity as Captain Tom is a true hero. So he decided to do 100 laps of the Bay Club in Burnham.”

“We worked it out that once he has completed his 100 laps he will (and me) will have walked 75 miles!”

Click here for Finn’s fundraising page