Burnham-On-Sea bridal company named as regional finalist for prestigious award

A Burnham-On-Sea bridal company has been announced as a regional finalist for a prestigious award.

Rookery Bridal bridal boutique is hoping for a win at The Wedding Industry Awards 2025 after being named a regional finalist in the hotly-fought Bridal Retailer (Established more than 4 years) category.

Sarah Hackett, owner of Rookery Bridal, pictured, says: “We entered these awards because we want to be more widely recognised for the excellent care and service we give to all our customers.”

“We receive such positive feedback that I wanted to take this a step further by entering us for an aware. The first step on the road to National glory will be a triumph at the Regional Awards event in November.”

Here, the companies that have received the best feedback from their clients and have caught the eye of the expert Judging Panel will be crowned Regional Winner in November before progressing to the National Finals in January 2025.

“Since 2011 The Wedding Industry Awards has been dedicated to recognising and rewarding excellence in the wedding industry and this year’s Regional Finalists are clearly at the top of their game,” says Damian Bailey, founder of The Wedding Industry Awards.

“Our awards are unique as they are voted by recent wedding couples and it’s not the total number of votes that companies receive that leads to success. Instead, we focus on the quality of the feedback they get from eligible couples, amongst other things. Larger companies and talented individuals compete on a level playing field and the best wedding suppliers always rise to the top.”

Sarah adds: “It’s been a great year for Rookery Bridal already with being finalists for another prestigious award, attending some amazing wedding fairs and meeting lots of wonderful people who has told us how great we are and they’re hoping to end the year on a high.”

“That’s easy – it would mean the world to me! My love for my business is based on being able to help people and to be recognised for this would be amazing!”

Rookery Bridal is based at The Stables Business Park in Rooksbridge near Burnham-On-Sea.