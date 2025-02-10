Burnham brothers take on 15,000ft sky dive for cause close to their hearts

Two brave Burnham-On-Sea teenagers are taking on a sky diving challenge for a charity close to their hearts.

Jake Taylor will be celebrating his 18th birthday and Oscar Taylor will be marking his 16th birthday with a 15,000ft sky dive.

Jake says: “For my 18th Birthday I am signing up for a 15,000ft sky dive and raising funds for the Wallace & Gromit Grand Appeal – in aid of the Bristol Children’s Hospital.”

“This cause is very close to my heart as my brother, Finnley, who was born during Covid, was treated for health conditions at the Bristol Children’s Hospital. Thankfully he is on the mend but I would like to show my support for the hospital by raising funds for the charity.”

“The sky dive is booked for midday on 12th April and I would really appreciate and value any donations towards this good cause.”

Father Stuart says: “I am very proud of the two eldest boys who for their 16th and 18th birthdays are doing a 15,000ft skydive to raise funds for Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal. Please dig deep to support them.”

It comes after we reported here that their brother Finnley, pictured above, had been born in April 2020 at St Michael’s Hospital with severe kidney issues and needed extensive treatment and support.

Stuart adds: “The Grand Appeal is a cause close to our hearts. Our youngest child was born at the start of lockdown and has been under the Bristol Children’s Hospital since monitoring a kidney issue. So far our family has raised and donated over £5,000 to this good cause.”

Their two fundraising pages are below: