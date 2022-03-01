Youngsters from 5th Burnham Brownies have visited a town centre beauty salon this week as part of their work on a ‘Be Well’ theme.

The girls have been learning about looking after themselves through self care, meditation, relaxation and exercise.

As part of this activity, they have joined forces with Prim N Proper Pamper in Burnham’s College Street. During a visit there on Monday (February 28th), the girls took part in several ‘be well’ activities as they work towards their award.

“With the Be Well theme, girls explore how to stay safe, healthy and happy,” says Prim N Proper’s Sarah Glaysher.

“They learn how to help others when they’re hurt too – essential skills to take with them through life.”

“They learnt all about dental care, skin care, hair care and mental health care. They also practised a facial, had their hair done, and had a snack from the health food bar.”

Meanwhile, 5th Burnham Brownies are currently looking for volunteers. By volunteering, you can help girls build their confidence, have adventures, learn new skills and have loads of fun. To register your interest click here.