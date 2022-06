Burnham-On-Sea bus service times are set to change as a new summer schedule launches.

A First Bus spokesman says: “From Sunday 5 June 2022 we are making changes to many of our routes and timetables following an in-depth review of patronage and predicted changes in demand following the Covid pandemic.”

The firm says it is making “minor changes to the timetable of the 21/21A service for Burnham-On-Sea in the early mornings and evenings.”

Click here for the new bus timetables