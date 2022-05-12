A long-running Burnham-On-Sea town centre business is celebrating its 55th anniversary.

FF&F Flooring Solutions in Burnham’s Victoria Street has this week thanked customers for their support as it marks the special milestone.

The company initially started in Highbridge in 1967 where it focused on carpets before it later moved into Burnham town centre.

Manager Dave Pittock, pictured, says: “This is a big milestone for us. We have expanded and grown over the years, moving from selling just carpets to a wide range of flooring products.”

“Thanks go to our many loyal customers for their support over the 55 years. We always receive such positive feedback and pride ourselves on our service.”

The store has this month unveiled a new-look shopfront.