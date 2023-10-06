A Burnham-On-Sea business is celebrating success for one of its team at a recent national award ceremony.

Paraplanner Sioned James from Positive Wealth Creation Limited in Burnham’s Victoria Street won the ’emerging’ award at Verve Group’s Evolution 2023 Summit in Central London. She beat off fierce competition from rivals at larger national companies. The award recognises rising stars within financial services.

Sioned started her career five years ago after completing her degree, with Chartered Financial Planners, Positive Wealth Creation. The award was presented to Sioned at a glittering ceremony by comedian Jamie Sutherland and the Verve Group’s Natalie Bell.

The judges highlighted Sioned’s continued studying for the Regulated Diploma in Financial Planning during the Covid lockdowns; participating in Positive Wealth Creation Ltd’s ongoing work to give opportunities to University of the West of England finance students; as well as learning British sign language; as reasons for her success.

Sioned said: “I am so proud and honoured to be chosen as the winner of the Emerging Award. Thank you to the Verve Group an amazing evening. It really does feel incredibly special to have my achievements throughout the years recognised.”

Earlier in the year, Positive Wealth Creation Ltd Director and Chartered Financial Planner Alex Turco was featured in the 2023 Top Rated Financial Adviser Guide in The Times, produced with VouchedFor, the UK’s leading financial adviser rating website.