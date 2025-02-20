Burnham-On-Sea businesses hit out at Somerset Council plans to raise town parking charges

Burnham-On-Sea town centre shops and businesses have voiced their concern over plans by Somerset Council to raise parking charges in the town.

The cash-strapped council says it is carrying out a review of parking fees across the county.

In Burnham-On-Sea, 229 on-street parking bays in the town centre are set to become chargeable after a 20-minute free period with a £1 hourly fee. Charging would also be introduced 24/7 in Burnham’s car parks.

Somerset Council says the aim of the proposals is to “bring consistency” to the county, and ensure the service remains “completely self-funded”.

But Burnham’s businesses fear the proposals could deter shoppers and visitors from visiting the town centre.

In a statement, Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade and the local traders group say: “We are deeply disappointed by Somerset Council’s proposed changes to parking charges within our area. These measures will have a profoundly detrimental impact on town centre businesses and would deter shoppers from visiting, leading to a downturn in trade and even business closures and job losses across the area, including here in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Parking charges already deter customers from visiting town centres, driving them toward out-of-town supermarkets, shopping malls, or online. Introducing evening charges after 6pm would cause harm to Burnham’s food and hospitality businesses. However, the most damaging aspect of these proposals is the introduction of on-street parking fees.” “The council’s proposal to ‘introduce a charge on street where limited waiting is free’ would hurt Burnham-On-Sea businesses. This change would affect parking throughout the town centre, and even roads nearby. Such measures would severely reduce customer footfall to local businesses, jeopardising their viability and threatening the vitality of our High Street.” “Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade is actively collaborating with other local organisations to highlight to decision-makers the irreversible damage these proposals could inflict. Our initial efforts are reflected in joining together with Burnham Retail Group in this statement, and we are also reaching out individually to each member of the Council committee responsible for evaluating these proposals next week.” “While we understand Somerset Council faces financial challenges, we firmly believe that undermining local businesses will create more significant long-term problems for our community than any short-term financial benefits these charges might provide. Burnham-On-Sea’s town centre is home to numerous outstanding businesses, many of which are already contending with the effects of national economic pressures. Now, more than ever, they need support from their local council—not measures that will drive customers away.” “We urge Somerset Council to abandon these proposals and prioritise the long-term prosperity of local businesses and the wider community.” The proposals will be discussed in detail by Somerset Council’s corporate and resources scrutiny committee when it meets in Taunton on Monday February 24th at 1pm, before coming before the executive committee two days later.

If the executive approves the proposals, they will go out to formal public consultation, with the final changes being implemented from October 1st. The council will set its annual budget in Bridgwater on March 5th, which will include a breakdown of any other fees or charges which will be raised.

Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste, Councillor Richard Wilkins, says: “We have many car parks in Somerset and there are significant costs and challenges involved in running and maintaining them. It’s really important we bring fairness and uniformity in charges across the county and in turn the extra income will help ensure the parking service is fully self-financed and can continue to be run, staffed and maintained properly.”

Four key changes are proposed, which would take effect from October 1st: