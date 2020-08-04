Town councillors have this week decided that a by-election will be held in Burnham-On-Sea next Spring to elect a new councillor in the wake of a recent resignation.

During a virtual meeting of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council on Monday (August 3rd), members decided to proceed with an election next May, which is the earliest date that a poll can be held due to restrictions put in place by the Government during the pandemic.

“The election will be held on May 6th 2021,” announced Mayor Cllr Mike Facey during this week’s meeting.

It comes after Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that Richard Gardiner-White resigned as a councillor in June for personal reasons, creating the vacancy.

The Mayor told Monday’s meeting that the cost of polling cards would be shared by the Town Council, Somerset County Council and the Police Commissioner, who also have elections taking place next Spring.