A Burnham-On-Sea cafe has unveiled a new look, a new name and a new menu as part of a big refurbishment.

Momma’s Cafe at the southern end of Burnham-On-Sea High Street is being completely relaunched with a new look when it opens on May 17th.

Owner Kerry Corrick told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Work has been underway during the latest lockdown to give the cafe a fresh new look with a new outside dining area plus a new modern layout inside.”

“We have a brand new menu too – there will be old favourites which our regular customers love, plus new delicious vegetarian dishes and gluten-free meals to cater for all needs.”

“We will be relaunched as ‘L’s Cafe’ – the ‘L’ refers to Lexi, my daughter.”