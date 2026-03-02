Burnham-On-Sea cake maker wins prestigious group award at national event

Burnham-On-Sea cake maker Dusica Roberts has won a prestigious group award for this incredible life-size cake.

The talented baker, who runs the Dusicake cake shop in Burnham’s Abingdon Street, travelled to the 2026 DMA’s (D’licious Magazine Awards) at Allington Castle in Kent.

She was part of the global creative team ‘Sugar Screams’, which won Best Collaboration of the Year for their spectacular walk‑through installation titled ‘Cakenstein’.

The immersive exhibit, inspired by Frankenstein, brought together talented sugar artists from around the world.

Dusica worked alongside fellow creators Kerry Hemms and Verity Malinowska to design and build Igor, a towering character who greeted visitors at the entrance to the display.

Speaking after the win, Dusica said she was delighted with the recognition: “I’m very proud to be part of such an amazing group and thrilled that we won such a prestigious award.”

Although the team did not take home individual category prizes, the collaboration award is regarded as one of the most significant accolades of the event.

The Sugar Screams group comes together once a year to produce a large-scale themed installation for Cake International, one of the world’s biggest cake artistry shows.

This year’s Cakenstein exhibit featured dramatic characters, detailed sugar work, and a full walk‑through experience that drew large crowds across the weekend.