A Burnham-On-Sea cake shop is celebrating its second year of business today (Tuesday) by offering 100 free cupcakes to customers.

Dusicake and Coffee Lounge in Abingdon Street is thanking residents for their support with a tasty giveaway.

Owner Dusica Roberts says: “We’d like to thank our customers for their support over the last two years and especially during the recent lockdowns.”

“The feedback we receive about our unique cake and coffee lounge is so wonderful and we hope to be able to continue to create lots more amazing cakes for years to come.”

The shop is open from 10.30am – 4pm on weekdays.