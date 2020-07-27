A popular Burnham-On-Sea cake shop is this week re-opening its cake and cupcake takeaway service as it unveils a number of new safety measures.

DusiCake in Burnham’s Abingdon Street wll start offering its selection of cakes from Thursday (30th July) on a ‘come and buy basis’ from a selection in the shop without having to pre-order.

The shop has changed its counter position and put screens in place so people feel comfortable and safe coming in and buying.

Owner Dusica Roberts, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to be able to re-open DusiCake for takeaway on Thursday. We have adapted the shop in order to comply with the latest government guidelines.”

“We may look a little different to normal, but we will still be selling our delicious cakes and cupcakes and taking orders for bespoke wedding and celebration cakes.”

“Due to the intimate nature of our Cake & Coffee Lounge, our seating inside will remain closed until further notice. We’d like to thank all our customers for their continued support during this difficult time and we look forward to welcoming them back.”