A Burnham-On-Sea cakemaker has handed over a donation of over £200 to a local hospice following a recent fundraising cake sale.

Dusicake in Burnham’s Abingdon Street held a cake raffle and cupcake sale that raised £214.10 for Weston Hospicecare.

Owner Dusica Roberts says: “We are so pleased with the amount raised and thank all our customers for their support towards the cake raffle and cupcake sale.”

“Weston Hospicecare are a great organisation close to our hearts and we are very pleased we could make this donation.”