The team at Towans Care Home in Burnham-On-Sea are celebrating this week after being named among the top 20 care homes in the South West.

The annual Care Home Awards recognise 20 of the top-rated care homes in each region of the UK based on reviews from residents and service users and their family/friends.

Debra Wielkopolska, Director and Manager, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Everyone at The Towans is extremely proud to be included in the Top 20 Care Homes South West Award.”

“As the Manager of The Towans I am so proud of our team as we are the only home in Somerset in the awards list.”

He adds: “We have a fantastic Team at The Towans who, despite the intense and incredible challenges faced by all care homes over the last 18 months, have not let adversity get in the way of doing a fantastic job of caring for our wonderful residents and ensuring their safety.”

“We really appreciate the lovely reviews from our relatives and friends that have enabled us to get this award. We will all continue to do our best as always.”