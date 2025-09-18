16.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Sep 19, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea care home invites local residents to fundraising coffee morning

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Beaufort House in Burnham-On-Sea is inviting local residents to enjoy tea, coffee, cake and conversation at a special fundraising coffee morning.

The event will be held on Thursday 25th September from 10.30am at Beaufort House in Rectory Road, Burnham with all proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Organisers say the morning will be a relaxed and welcoming occasion, offering a chance for the community to come together while raising money for a vital cause.

“Everyone is welcome to pop in for a cuppa and a chat,” said a spokesperson for Beaufort House. “Whether you’re a regular visitor or just passing by, we’d love to see you.”

Macmillan Cancer Support is a UK charity that provides expert care, advice and emotional support to people affected by cancer. Largely funded by donations, the organisation helps improve cancer services and supports patients through nurses, helplines, online communities and local centres.

The team at Beaufort House hopes the event will raise both funds and awareness for Macmillan’s work, while offering a warm and friendly space for the local community to connect.

