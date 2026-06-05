Burnham-On-Sea care home marks first anniversary with Mayor’s visit and celebration

A Burnham-On-Sea care home has celebrated its first anniversary with a visit from the town’s Mayor this week.

Kingsleigh House in Berrow Road was opened last Spring by Elborough Care Services, a provider of bespoke, complex care.

A spokesperson said: “It was such a lovely afternoon, with plenty of smiles, laughter, food, and cake shared all round. We were joined by residents, families, neighbours, staff, and our local Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey. It was an honour to have so many people come together to mark this occasion.”

“Looking back, it is hard to believe how much Kingsleigh has grown and how many meaningful moments have been shared in the space of a year.”

“We are incredibly proud of the home Kingsleigh has become and so grateful to everyone who has been part of the journey so far, including the people living at Kingsleigh, their families, our staff team, and the wider community around us.”

Cllr Facey said he had enjoyed meeting the team and some of the residents during a tour of the facilities at Wednesday’s celebration.