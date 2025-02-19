Burnham-On-Sea care home residents mark Valentines Day by reminiscing about weddings

Staff and residents at a Burnham-On-Sea care home marked Valentines Day by reminiscing about their weddings and special days.

Love was all around as the Towans Residential Care Home team celebrated the special day.

“Residents chatted about where they were married, what they wore, flowers, and what they ate to mention just a few things,” says Jo Boobyer.

“Some brought pictures of their own wedding days and we discussed how fashion has changed.”

“It was really interesting hearing everyone’s stories, memories and special days, and residents said how much they enjoyed talking about it and discussing the differences between then and now.”

“Over the years we have collected vintage wedding dresses and other items and we’ve even had a wedding dress donated by a family.”

“Staff got involved and brought in some of their photos, and we giggled at how different we looked. We even had some old invoices from the 1990’s and residents couldn’t believe the difference in cost from when they got married to how much things were in the 1990’s to now.”