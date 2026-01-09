Burnham-On-Sea care home praised by inspectors after achieving ‘Good’ CQC rating

A Burnham-On-Sea residential home has been praised by inspectors after being awarded a ‘Good’ rating in all areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Apple Tree House in Berrow Road, Burnham is a residential home that supports adults with learning disabilities, autism spectrum conditions and complex needs, including behaviours that might challenge.

Run by Achieve Together, it has received the ‘good’ rating following a full inspection in November 2025.

Inspectors highlighted that people supported at the home are treated with kindness and compassion, and that the service has an open, inclusive and person‑centred culture.

Families and professionals also shared positive feedback with inspectors. One relative said their family member is “absolutely settled and happy there,” adding that they are always relaxed during visits. A healthcare professional noted that although one person supported is non-verbal, their body language showed they were content and “vocalising happily.”

The CQC report identified several strengths at the service, including positive interactions between staff and residents, personalised care plans, strong training for team members, and a visible, supportive management team.

Zoe Armstrong, Chief Care and Quality Officer at Achieve Together, says the result reflects significant progress. “Turning a ‘requires improvement’ rating into an overall ‘Good’ outcome requires focus, accountability and commitment. The team at Apple Tree House has risen to this challenge, providing a safe, respectful and dignified home for the people we support.”

Emily Webb, Area Support Manager, added: “A strong team approach and clear focus on quality of life have led to Apple Tree House being rated ‘Good’ in all areas. The service is safe, well managed and has a positive, supportive atmosphere.”

Registered Home Manager Daniel Rugman-Gerebenes said he was delighted with the outcome. “This reflects fantastically on my team, but more importantly it means that people we support are happy, relaxed and well taken care of. They are the ones the team prioritise every day.”