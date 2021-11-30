A Burnham-On-Sea care home has raised over £550 for two charities during several fun-filled events.

Staff and residents at The Towans in Burnham’s Berrow Road have taken part in events for Children In Need and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The home’s Joanne Boobyer says: “It has been a hard time recently for charities trying to raise money during the pandemic so we wanted to help.”

“For Macmillan Cancer Support, we recently held a garden party with refreshments. There was also live entertainment from Maria Florey and a raffle and donations, raising a fantastic £350.”

“Then, last week, we had an Alice in Wonderland day for Children In Need in which our staff dressed up as different characters while Maria Florey told the story of Alice through songs and music.”

“Our residents made mad hats and we had an Alice-themed raffle and finished with a Mad Hatters tea party! We managed to raised £200 for Children In Need.”