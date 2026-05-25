Burnham-On-Sea care home team presents donation to local cancer support charity

Residents and staff at Tudor Lodge in Burnham-On-Sea have proudly handed over a £185 cheque to Somerset Breast Cancer Now following a well‑supported Easter Raffle held earlier this spring.

Holly MacBeth, Chair of the Somerset branch, visited Tudor Lodge with her daughter Rosie to receive the donation.

The pair recently completed the London Marathon, raising an extraordinary £8,000 in just one month — a remarkable achievement as we reported here.

The Somerset branch of Breast Cancer Now was originally founded by Holly’s mum, Christine, and Holly has since taken on the role of Chair, continuing the family’s commitment to supporting local people affected by breast cancer.

The group runs a variety of fundraising events throughout the year and typically raises around £10,000 annually, with all funds supporting vital research and helping families across Somerset who are living with breast cancer.

Tudor Lodge in Brightstowe Road, Burnham says it is already looking forward to its next fundraising event — a Charity Garden Party on Saturday 11th July, from 12pm to 2pm, weather permitting.

The team hopes residents, families, and members of the community will join them for an afternoon of socialising and support for this much‑loved local charity.