Gremlins Carnival Club took the top spot at Monday’s 2022 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival with this stunning entry.

The Bridgwater club’s incredible cart, called ‘Feast Of Fools’, featured a mass of movement and colour, complete with the atmospheric music.

The judges awarded it the top spot for ‘best entry in the entire procession’ and also the ‘best feature entry’.

Burnham-based Hillview Carnival Club’s entry, ‘Children Of The Revolution’, won awards for ‘best local entry’ and ‘Chairman’s local choice’ and it also came second in the ‘juvenile feature’ category behind Marina Sydenham.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com at the results announcement early this morning, Carnival Chairman Phil New said: “It was a great carnival – there were some really good entries this year.”

Burnham and Highbridge Carnival 2022 results:

Class 1 – Tableaux Mounted Open

1 Huckyduck – When Movies Were Movies

2 Wills CC – At The Museum

3 King William – Jellicle

4 Oasis – Up In The Air

5 Pentathlon CC – Penathlon’s Travelling FunFair

6 Centurion – Qinhzhu

Class 3 – Feature Mounted (Open):

1 Gremlins CC – Feast Of The Fools

2 Ramblers CC – I Wanna Rock Burnham-On-Sea.com

3 Masqueraders CC – Masquerade

4 Renegades CC – Seize The Day

5 Marketeers CC – Gold! Got A Dream

Class 5 – Comic Feature

1 Newmarket CC – Men In Tights

2 Nunsford Nutters – Walk Like A Dinosaur

3 Cary Comedians – Ship-faced

4 Jesters CC – Hot Hot Hot

5 Luckington CC – Come On Santa

6 2R’s CC – Disco Fever Burnham-On-Sea.com

Class 6 – Juvenile Feature:

1 Marina Sydenham JCC – Outlaws and Outsiders

2 Hillview JCC – Children of The Revolution

3 Dream Come True – Bee Happy

Class 7 – Groups of Masqueraders (adult or mixed):

1 Academy of Carnival – Saving Mrs Melluish

2 Smandy’s CC – I B Scratchings Flea Circus

3 Wilfs CC – Have You Been?

4 Bridgwater Belles – Escape The Locker

5 Eclipse CC – Top Nun

Class 8 – Groups of Masqueraders (Juvenile):

1 Rhythm Fever – Beautiful Creatures

Class 9 – Groups of Masqueraders Mixed

1 ADC Peach Family – Strictly Come Daleks

2 ABC CC – Clogs On!

3 MYL Cuba CC – Ghost Riders

Class 10 – Pairs

1 A&A CC – Poseideon

2 ADC – Goths

3 Dee Gees – Brrr Freezing

4 Starburst – Fright Night

Class 11 – Single Masquerader (Adult)

1 Andy Tizzard – Incarnation

2 Jacks CC – Remember Remember

3 Adam Cox – Diamond Geezers

4 Spirit CC – Heart of The Forest

5 AOC – The Prototype

6 Roger Muspratt – Tropical Paradise

Class 12 – Single Masquerader (Juvenile)

1 Ethan Pickersgill – Carnival Wild

2 Little R – Wanna Rock

Class 14 – Best Decorated Towing Vehicle

1 Ramblers CC – I Wanna Rock

2 Gremlins CC – Feast Of The Fools

3 Marketeers CC – Gold!

4 Renegades 0 Seize The Day

Class 15 – Best dressed Towing Vehicle Driver

1 Ramblers – I Wanna Rock

2 Huckyduck CC – When Movies Were Movies

3 King William – Jellicle

4 Marina Sydenham – Outlaws and Outsiders

Class 18 – Best Decorated Generator

1 Marketeers CC – Gold!

2 Ramblers CC – I Wanna Rock

3 Gremlins CC – Feast Of The Fools

4 Masqeraders CC – Masquerade

5 Renegades – Seize The Day

Class 19 – Best Entry in Procession

1 Gremlins CC – Feast Of The Fools

Class 20 – Best Local Entry:

1 Hillview – Children of The Revolution

Class 21 – Most outstanding costumes (mounted)

1 Gremlins CC – Feast Of Fools

Class 22 – Most outstanding costume (non mounted)

1 Smandys – IB Scratchings Flea Circus Burnham-On-Sea.com

Class 23 – Best Feature Entry

1 Gremlins CC – Feast Of Fools

Class 24 – Best Tableaux Entry

1 Huckyduck CC – When Movies Were Movies

Class 25 – Chairman’s Choice (open)

1 Ramblers CC – I Wanna Rock

Class 26 – Chairman’s Choice (local)

1 Hillview CC – Children Of the Revolution