Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Feb 10, 2026
Burnham-On-Sea Carnival AGM set to be held on Wednesday evening
News

Burnham-On-Sea Carnival AGM set to be held on Wednesday evening

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Organisers of the Highbridge & Burnham‑On‑Sea Carnival are inviting local residents to get involved in the event by attending their annual general meeting this week.

The AGM will take place at 7pm on Wednesday 11th February at The Coopers Arms in Highbridge, when supporters old and new will be welcome.

A spokesperson for the committee said they are keen to welcome fresh faces:
“Highbridge & Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Committee are looking for new volunteers to help plan, organise and run the annual carnival in November. If you are interested in carnival, joining the committee, please do come along.”

The group oversees the staging of one of the region’s most popular illuminated carnivals, and organisers say extra help is always appreciated as preparations begin for this year’s event on November 9th.

Also see: Preview of the 2026 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival

