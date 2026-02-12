Burnham-On-Sea Carnival countdown begins as organising team is chosen

Burnham-On-Sea Carnival organisers have elected a new team to oversee this year’s parade.

Over 30 people attended the carnival’s AGM at The Coopers Arms in Highbridge on Wednesday evening (February 11th) when a busy year of fundraising and activity was reviewed.

Key positions elected during the evening were Kim Cassell as Chair, Sean Matravers as Secretary and Lisa Prout as Treasurer.

Outgoing Chair Annalee New was thanked by the team for her work with the presentation of glassware to recognise her time in the role.

Kim said it is a “great honour” to take on the Chair role. “It was a well-attended meeting and we have a great team in place this year to help organise another fantastic carnival.”

This year’s event will take place on November 9th.

