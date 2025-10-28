Burnham-On-Sea Carnival countdown begins with over dazzling 70 entries

Organisers of Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival are making final preparations for the event’s return on Monday (November 3rd) with dozens of spectacular entries.

Over 70 entries will take part in the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, with over 40 sparkling carts set to join the procession. The total number of entries is up from the past few years.

“Excitement is building for the big day – it’s shaping up to be a fantastic year with a great number of entries,” Annalee New, Chair of Highbridge and Burnham Carnival told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

The parade starts at 7.30pm next to the Tesco roundabout before wending its way along Love Lane, Manor Road, Victoria Street and the High Street, finishing in Marine Drive.

Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club will get some of the biggest cheers for their locally-made cart, ‘Jewels of Arabia’, as featured here. 23 children will perform on the colourful entry.

Burnham’s 2025 Carnival Queen Liz Malaiperuman and her Princesses Phoebe Sue McDonnell and Phoebe Couchman with Carnival Prince Rue Weetman, pictured here, were chosen at a special event earlier in May. They will be near the front of the procession.

A key change this year will be that the main road closures in Burnham will come into force at 5pm on Monday evening (3rd November). Click here for Burnham-On-Sea Carnival road closures.

That’s an hour earlier than in past years to allow more time for the set up of road barriers and safe viewing areas along the route. The closures will then be in place until after the carnival around 1am but will re-open as soon as it’s safe, add organisers.

