The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s annual carnival parade have this week said they still are investigating whether they can hold a small event this November in place of the cancelled full procession.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here in April, the series of illuminated Somerset carnivals has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, however the organisers of Burnham’s carnival would still like to hold a small event, if it’s safely possible.

Phil New, Chairman of Highbridge and Burnham Carnival, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Following a meeting held by the Highbridge and Burnham Carnival Committee this week, we are still unsure what sort of event we can put on in November, if any.”

“But we have decided to press ahead and ask Carnivalites if they would like to participate in an event that we can, if possible, put on this year on 9th November.”

Phil adds: “It is fairly obvious that carnival as we know it will not be happening this year in any town, but here we hope to put on a parade that people can take part in to mark the occasion.”

“This will give the people of our two towns something to look forward to and put a smile back on people’s faces in these worrying times.”

“Everything is still a bit vague at the moment but we are determined to still put something on, even though it will be scaled down from our normal event.”

“All we can do is keep working towards it and hope that the Government guidelines are relaxed enough to do something for our town in November.”