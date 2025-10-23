9.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Oct 24, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNew Burnham-On-Sea Carnival programme now on sale as big event approaches
News

New Burnham-On-Sea Carnival programme now on sale as big event approaches

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea carnival programmes have gone on sale this week, featuring full details of the entries that will be in the big parade on Monday November 3rd.

The programme, costing £2, includes a list of the carnival clubs taking part, plus road closures, the carnival route and background information.

This year’s programme is on sale at Burnham’s tourist information centre, plus GW Hurley newsagents and the Toycupboard.

The Burnham-On-Sea carnival procession starts at 7.30pm on Monday November 3rd, while the fireworks will begin at 6.30pm on Sunday November 2nd.

Also see: Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2025

Previous article
Somerset Council leader voices criticism for delays to special needs reforms
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea town centre convenience store goes on the market

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
9.7 ° C
10 °
7 °
72 %
4.9kmh
47 %
Fri
13 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com