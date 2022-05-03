The countdown is underway to the annual Burnham-On-Sea Carnival pageant evening where this year’s Carnival Queen and Princesses fot this year’s parade will be chosen.

The event at Burnham’s Princess Theatre will be held this Friday 6th May at 7pm.

Aiden Malik and Ollie Davies will be the two comperes for the event, which will also include entertainment. Amy Dunn will perform Barbara Streisand’s ‘Don’t rain on my parade’.

Another singer, Tazmin, will perform ‘Regret You’ and ‘Tokyo After Dark’ while Aiden will perform ‘Slow Dancing With Her Ghost’ and ‘Mean It This Time’.

Click here to book free tickets for this Friday’s event.

This year’s 2022 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival will be held on Monday November 7th.