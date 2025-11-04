Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Results 2025: Ramblers win top place with coal strikers theme

Ramblers Carnival Club took the top spot at Monday’s 2025 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival with this stunning entry.

The club’s impressive cart, called ‘1912: All Out’, is a tribute to the historic 1912 coal strikes. It not only wowed the judges, but also swept up a series of special awards.

Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club’s impressive entry, ‘Jewels of Arabia’, received high praise from spectators along the route and was judged third in the keenly-contested ‘juvenile feature’ category in the provisional results.

Burnham and Highbridge Carnival 2025 results:

Class 3 – Feature Mounted (Open):

1 Ramblers – 1912 – All Out

2 Gremlins – Morning of the Dragon

3 Renegades – Emerald City

4 Harlequin – Ice Harvest

5 Masqueraders – Inventors

6 Marketeers – The Magic Garden

7 Globe – Jester’s Haunt

8 Mendip Vale – Starlight

9 Griffens – Hillbillies

10 Toppers – Joseph

Class 1 – Tableaux Mounted Open

1 Huckyduck – Scarecrow ParTea

2 Pentathlon – Carnival of Shadows

3 King William – Welcome to the Black Parade

4 Wills – RMS Titanic

5 Oasis – Countryfile

6 Centurion – Jackpot

Class 5 – Comic Feature

1 Newmarket – Ghost Chickens

2 1+1 – Rumble in the Jungle

3 Luckington R We There Yet?

4 Cary Comedians Rear Ended

5 Nunsford Nutters – Don’t Fly With Us

6 Jesters – Paws Pedicures

7 2 Rs – Grease Monkey

Class 6 – Juvenile Feature:

1 Rubalo JCC – The Spirit of Christmas

2 Marina Sydenham JCC – Noah

3 Hillview JCC – Jewels of Arabia

4 Next Generation – Intergalactic Circus

Class 7 – Groups of Masqueraders (adult or mixed):

1 Academy Of Carnival – One Short Day

2 Bridgwater Belles – Carnival of Color

3 Wilfs – A Slice of Somerset Mischief

4 Smandys – Steamriders of the Abyss

5 YCD Academy – Monster Hi

6 Starlight Dance – What’s on

7 Misfits – Pink Pony Club

Class 8 – Groups of Masqueraders (Juvenile):

1 Rhythm Fever – The Way of Water

2 Starlight Dance – What Lies Beneath

Class 9 – Groups of Masqueraders Mixed

1 ABC CC – Next!

2 Ealson – Lights, Camera, Action

3 Xtreme CC – Tractor Mayhem

Class 10 – Pairs

1 A&A CC – Diego and His Bucking Bronco

2 Krodie CC- Bang Bang

3 AOC Ruth and Rio – Dystophia

4 Cuzzies – Jest Us 2

5 Dee Gees – Dead On Our Feet

Class 11 – Single Masquerader (Adult)

1 Apollo CC – Dominus Temporis

2 Jacks CC – Jack’s Circus

3 AOC Adam Cox – The Bard

4 Roger Muspratt – The Curse of The Spider King

5 Tizzys – Elementasia

6 Spirit CC – In The Stars

Class 12 – Single Masquerader (Juvenile)

1 Just Ed – Cat In The Hat

2 Little R – Curse of The Red R

3 Robyn Ealson – Robyn Airways

Class 14 – Best Decorated Towing Vehicle

1 Ramblers CC – 1922 – All Out

2 Gremlins CC – Morning of the Dragon

3 Huckyduck – Scarecrow ParTea

4 Renegades – Emerald City

5 Marketeers – The Magic Garden

Class 15 – Best dressed Towing Vehicle Driver

1 Huckyduck – Scarecrow ParTea

2 Renegades – Emerald City

3 Globe – Jester’s Haunt

4 Marina Sydenham – Noah

5 Marketeers – The Magic Garden

Class 17 – Trade open

1 Grand Pier WSM – Christmas