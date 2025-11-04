14.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Nov 04, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Results 2025: Ramblers win top place with coal strikers theme
News

Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Results 2025: Ramblers win top place with coal strikers theme

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Ramblers Carnival Club took the top spot at Monday’s 2025 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival with this stunning entry.

The club’s impressive cart, called ‘1912: All Out’, is a tribute to the historic 1912 coal strikes. It not only wowed the judges, but also swept up a series of special awards.

Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club’s impressive entry, ‘Jewels of Arabia’, received high praise from spectators along the route and was judged third in the keenly-contested ‘juvenile feature’ category in the provisional results.

Burnham and Highbridge Carnival 2025 results:

Class 3 – Feature Mounted (Open):

1 Ramblers – 1912 – All Out
2 Gremlins – Morning of the Dragon
3 Renegades – Emerald City
4 Harlequin – Ice Harvest
5 Masqueraders – Inventors
6 Marketeers – The Magic Garden
7 Globe – Jester’s Haunt
8 Mendip Vale – Starlight
9 Griffens – Hillbillies
10 Toppers – Joseph

Class 1 – Tableaux Mounted Open

1 Huckyduck – Scarecrow ParTea
2 Pentathlon – Carnival of Shadows
3 King William –  Welcome to the Black Parade
4 Wills – RMS Titanic
5 Oasis – Countryfile
6 Centurion – Jackpot

Class 5 – Comic Feature

1 Newmarket – Ghost Chickens
2 1+1 – Rumble in the Jungle
3 Luckington R We There Yet?
4 Cary Comedians Rear Ended
5 Nunsford Nutters – Don’t Fly With Us
6 Jesters – Paws Pedicures
7 2 Rs – Grease Monkey

Class 6 – Juvenile Feature:

1 Rubalo JCC – The Spirit of Christmas
2 Marina Sydenham JCC – Noah
3 Hillview JCC – Jewels of Arabia
4 Next Generation – Intergalactic Circus

Class 7 – Groups of Masqueraders (adult or mixed):

1 Academy Of Carnival – One Short Day
2 Bridgwater Belles – Carnival of Color
3 Wilfs – A Slice of Somerset Mischief
4 Smandys – Steamriders of the Abyss
5 YCD Academy – Monster Hi
6 Starlight Dance – What’s on
7 Misfits – Pink Pony Club

Class 8 – Groups of Masqueraders (Juvenile):

1 Rhythm Fever – The Way of Water
2 Starlight Dance – What Lies Beneath

Class 9 – Groups of Masqueraders Mixed 

1 ABC CC – Next!
2 Ealson – Lights, Camera, Action
3 Xtreme CC – Tractor Mayhem

Class 10 – Pairs

1 A&A CC – Diego and His Bucking Bronco
2 Krodie CC- Bang Bang
3 AOC Ruth and Rio – Dystophia
4 Cuzzies – Jest Us 2
5 Dee Gees – Dead On Our Feet

Class 11 – Single Masquerader (Adult)

1 Apollo CC – Dominus Temporis
2 Jacks CC – Jack’s Circus
3 AOC Adam Cox – The Bard
4 Roger Muspratt – The Curse of The Spider King
5 Tizzys – Elementasia
6 Spirit CC – In The Stars

Class 12 – Single Masquerader (Juvenile)

1 Just Ed – Cat In The Hat
2 Little R – Curse of The Red R
3 Robyn Ealson – Robyn Airways

Class 14 – Best Decorated Towing Vehicle 

1 Ramblers CC – 1922 – All Out
2 Gremlins CC – Morning of the Dragon
3 Huckyduck – Scarecrow ParTea
4 Renegades – Emerald City
5 Marketeers – The Magic Garden

Class 15 – Best dressed Towing Vehicle Driver 

1 Huckyduck – Scarecrow ParTea
2 Renegades – Emerald City
3 Globe – Jester’s Haunt
4 Marina Sydenham – Noah
5 Marketeers – The Magic Garden

Class 17 – Trade open

1 Grand Pier WSM – Christmas

