Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Results 2025: Ramblers win top place with coal strikers theme

Ramblers Carnival Club took the top spot at Monday’s 2025 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival with this stunning entry.
The club’s impressive cart, called ‘1912: All Out’, is a tribute to the historic 1912 coal strikes. It not only wowed the judges, but also swept up a series of special awards.
Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club’s impressive entry, ‘Jewels of Arabia’, received high praise from spectators along the route and was judged third in the keenly-contested ‘juvenile feature’ category in the provisional results.
Burnham and Highbridge Carnival 2025 results:
Class 3 – Feature Mounted (Open):
1 Ramblers – 1912 – All Out
2 Gremlins – Morning of the Dragon
3 Renegades – Emerald City
4 Harlequin – Ice Harvest
5 Masqueraders – Inventors
6 Marketeers – The Magic Garden
7 Globe – Jester’s Haunt
8 Mendip Vale – Starlight
9 Griffens – Hillbillies
10 Toppers – Joseph
Class 1 – Tableaux Mounted Open
1 Huckyduck – Scarecrow ParTea
2 Pentathlon – Carnival of Shadows
3 King William – Welcome to the Black Parade
4 Wills – RMS Titanic
5 Oasis – Countryfile
6 Centurion – Jackpot
Class 5 – Comic Feature
1 Newmarket – Ghost Chickens
2 1+1 – Rumble in the Jungle
3 Luckington R We There Yet?
4 Cary Comedians Rear Ended
5 Nunsford Nutters – Don’t Fly With Us
6 Jesters – Paws Pedicures
7 2 Rs – Grease Monkey
Class 6 – Juvenile Feature:
1 Rubalo JCC – The Spirit of Christmas
2 Marina Sydenham JCC – Noah
3 Hillview JCC – Jewels of Arabia
4 Next Generation – Intergalactic Circus
Class 7 – Groups of Masqueraders (adult or mixed):
1 Academy Of Carnival – One Short Day
2 Bridgwater Belles – Carnival of Color
3 Wilfs – A Slice of Somerset Mischief
4 Smandys – Steamriders of the Abyss
5 YCD Academy – Monster Hi
6 Starlight Dance – What’s on
7 Misfits – Pink Pony Club
Class 8 – Groups of Masqueraders (Juvenile):
1 Rhythm Fever – The Way of Water
2 Starlight Dance – What Lies Beneath
Class 9 – Groups of Masqueraders Mixed
1 ABC CC – Next!
2 Ealson – Lights, Camera, Action
3 Xtreme CC – Tractor Mayhem
Class 10 – Pairs
1 A&A CC – Diego and His Bucking Bronco
2 Krodie CC- Bang Bang
3 AOC Ruth and Rio – Dystophia
4 Cuzzies – Jest Us 2
5 Dee Gees – Dead On Our Feet
Class 11 – Single Masquerader (Adult)
1 Apollo CC – Dominus Temporis
2 Jacks CC – Jack’s Circus
3 AOC Adam Cox – The Bard
4 Roger Muspratt – The Curse of The Spider King
5 Tizzys – Elementasia
6 Spirit CC – In The Stars
Class 12 – Single Masquerader (Juvenile)
1 Just Ed – Cat In The Hat
2 Little R – Curse of The Red R
3 Robyn Ealson – Robyn Airways
Class 14 – Best Decorated Towing Vehicle
1 Ramblers CC – 1922 – All Out
2 Gremlins CC – Morning of the Dragon
3 Huckyduck – Scarecrow ParTea
4 Renegades – Emerald City
5 Marketeers – The Magic Garden
Class 15 – Best dressed Towing Vehicle Driver
1 Huckyduck – Scarecrow ParTea
2 Renegades – Emerald City
3 Globe – Jester’s Haunt
4 Marina Sydenham – Noah
5 Marketeers – The Magic Garden
Class 17 – Trade open
1 Grand Pier WSM – Christmas