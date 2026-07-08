Burnham-On-Sea Carnival start time to be brought forward for this year’s procession

Burnham-On-Sea Carnival organisers have this week announced a change to this year’s event, confirming that the procession on Monday November 9th will start earlier than usual.

The start time has been brought forward to 7pm, instead of the usual 7.30pm, marking a notable change in the carnival’s 80th anniversary year.

A spokesman for Highbridge and Burnham Carnival said last night: “After listening to valuable feedback received from spectators and carnival entries, the committee is pleased to announce that we are planning for the 2026 carnival procession to start at 7pm.”

“Many people told us they would prefer an earlier start, allowing families with young children to enjoy more of the procession, helping entries finish at a more reasonable time, and creating a better experience for everyone involved.”

“We’ve taken those comments onboard and believe this change will help make the carnival even more enjoyable for all.”

Organisers say they “can’t wait to welcome everyone” for another memorable night of colour, music and lights as the town celebrates eight decades of carnival tradition.

Road closures are still expected to come into force from 5pm on the Monday to allow the procession route to be safely prepared.