Burnham-On-Sea Carnival’s annual general meeting set to be held this month

Burnham-On-Sea Carnival organisers and supporters are set to meet for the event’s annual general meeting on Wednesday (19th March).

The Highbridge & Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Committee AGM will be held at 7pm in The Coopers Arms in Highbridge.

“Highbridge & Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Committee are looking for new volunteers to help plan, organise and run the annual carnival in November,” says a spokesperson.

“If you are interested in carnival, joining the committee, please do come along.”

ALSO SEE: Preview of 2025 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival on November 3rd