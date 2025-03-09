10.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Mar 10, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Carnival’s annual general meeting set to be held this month
News

Burnham-On-Sea Carnival’s annual general meeting set to be held this month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Carnival organisers and supporters are set to meet for the event’s annual general meeting on Wednesday (19th March).

The Highbridge & Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Committee AGM will be held at 7pm in The Coopers Arms in Highbridge.

“Highbridge & Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Committee are looking for new volunteers to help plan, organise and run the annual carnival in November,” says a spokesperson.

“If you are interested in carnival, joining the committee, please do come along.”

ALSO SEE: Preview of 2025 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival on November 3rd

Previous article
Sedgemoor Crematorium to remember lost loved ones this Mother’s Day
Next article
EDF unveils fresh details on new fish deterrent technology to be used at Hinkley Point C

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
10.3 ° C
10.5 °
8.4 °
81 %
2.7kmh
100 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com