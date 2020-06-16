A Burnham-On-Sea tradesman has urged small businesses in the town to be extra vigilant following a break-in.

CCTV footage has captured the moment that Ashley Cox’s van in Burnham’s Love Lane was broken into and tools were stolen.

“I had my van done over on Sunday night at 10.34pm, all caught on camera but faces covered.”

“I have CCTV of the car so hopefully they will find them.”

He says that Hilti, Dewalt and Makita tools were stolen during the incident, which is the latest in a spate of similar break-ins

He adds that they used something to block the vehicle’s electrics because windows and other powered devices all don’t work. The culprits fled in a silver Toyota Yaris.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s incident should call Burnham Police on 101.

Pictured: The Burnham-On-Sea van break-in underway on Sunday night