Burnham-On-Sea centenarian showered with birthday cards after appeal by care home

A Burnham-On-Sea pensioner with no family received a heartwarming show of community spirit on his 100th birthday at the weekend, with dozens of birthday cards arriving from across the area following an appeal to help him mark his big milestone.

Corbett Dare celebrated his centenary at Frith House care home on Sunday (November 9th), surrounded by friends and staff.

With no family of his own, the care home reached out to other homes in the Burnham-On-Sea area inviting birthday cards, and the response was overwhelming.

Staff say they were “blown away” by the kindness shown, with 102 cards and well wishes pouring in by Sunday lunchtime to make Corbett’s day special.

He was received a special card from King Charles and Queen Camilla, recognising Corbett’s big milestone.

The cards – and two birthday cakes – were arranged for him by the team who also organised a special visit from Burnham’s Town Crier, Alistair Murray for a celebratory ring of his bell.

Corbett, who worked for 14 years at Clarks shoe factory in Street, has lived at Frith House for seven years and is a popular member of the home.

A spokesperson at Frith House added: “It was a joy to celebrate Corbett’s 100th birthday. The outpouring of kindness from the community made it truly special and unforgettable.”

She added that staff are also planning a seaside trip to Weymouth for him soon after he expressed a wish to visit the south coast.