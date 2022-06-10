Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of the Royal British Legion is to hold a special event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War this coming week.

A ceremony will be held on Tuesday June 14th at 11am next to the flag pole and fountain at the top of Abingdon Street.

Local veterans of the Falklands campaign from the Burnham-On-Sea area will be taking part, along with local dignitaries and members of the Royal British Legion.

John Crosby, branch Chairman, says: “Members of the public and veterans are very welcome to attend this short ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the conflict.”

A local Royal Navy padre, who is a former Falklands veteran, will lead the ceremony.

Pictured: HMS Invincible returns following the Falklands Conflict in 1982. Lined up on deck are Sea King helicopters from 820 Naval Air Squadron and Sea Harrier FRS1 aircraft from 800 Naval Air Squadron.