Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Mar 02, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade to hold social networking lunch for home-based businesses

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade is to hold a social networking lunch for home-based businesses in the town this week.

The event on Thursday March 6th will link up small businesses across the Burnham area and enable them to make new contacts, exchange advice and information.

The event will be held from 12.30pm-1.30pm at the Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street, Burnham-On-Sea.

The Social Networking Lunch will include a soup and roll plus a hot or cold (non-alcoholic) drink.

The informal event is open to non-members as well as members (with a discount for members). To reserve a place, order a ticket online by clicking here.

