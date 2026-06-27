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Burnham-On-Sea charity boosted by choir’s summer choral concert

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Burnham's Serendipity Singers perform charity concert

A popular local choir has raised hundreds of pounds for a Burnham-On-Sea charity over this weekend.

The Serendipity Singers performed a special charity concert on Saturday 27th June in Berrow Village Hall, with all proceeds going to In Charley’s Memory, the Burnham-based mental health support charity.

Among those attending was Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, who recently made In Charley’s Memory his charity of the year.

Burnham's Serendipity Singers perform charity concert

Organisers said the afternoon had provided an uplifting programme of music while helping to support the charity’s work with young people across the area.

The Serendipity Singers thanked those who had attended and supported the concert.

Burnham's Serendipity Singers perform charity concert

Burnham's Serendipity Singers perform charity concert Burnham's Serendipity Singers perform charity concert Burnham's Serendipity Singers perform charity concert

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