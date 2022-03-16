Burnham-On-Sea charity Somewhere House Somerset is this week celebrating a £10,000 windfall from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Launched in Burnham in 2011, Somewhere House Somerset is a small charity that provides therapeutic counselling, educational workshops and community projects for people in Burnham, Highbridge, Cheddar, Bridgwater and local schools.

Trustee Rob Jones says: “We are delighted to have received £10,000 for counselling in the community. That equates to 400 hours of support from a team of trained counsellors.”

“We’re seeing over 130 people a week right now so we are exceptionally busy and this funding is a huge boost not only to the charity but to the community we serve.”

“We are a small charity set up to serve the local area. We see clients of all ages from 5 upwards.”

“The board is thrilled and grateful at the ongoing support from National Lottery. Big thanks to them.“

Almost £90 million of vital National Lottery funding has gone to communities across England over the last three months.

This significant investment, distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, has been awarded to more than 2,700 community groups and projects across the country, working hard in different ways to support local people to prosper and thrive.

Grants awarded range from £350 up to £950,000 and have been made in direct response to community needs, supporting projects focussed on key areas, such as economic prosperity, employment, young people, mental health, loneliness and helping the UK reach net zero by 2050.

The funding comes at an important time for communities. It will support ongoing efforts to rebuild after two incredibly challenging years, as well as participation in The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Pictured: An archive photo of the Burnham Somewhere House team